ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

ARCB stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

