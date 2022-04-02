Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.