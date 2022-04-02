Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,387,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 945,177 shares during the period.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.