Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

NYSE:APTV opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

