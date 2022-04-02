Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 9,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 2,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

