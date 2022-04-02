Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 6,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 93,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,676,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 48,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

