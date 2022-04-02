Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

APEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 683,871 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,988. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

