Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.33 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

