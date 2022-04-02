Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $32,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after buying an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after buying an additional 2,064,628 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.