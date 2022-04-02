ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,035. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

