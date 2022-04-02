Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%.

ANGN stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $66.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.