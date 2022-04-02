Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%.
ANGN stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $66.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
