AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $871.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

