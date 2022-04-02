Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY increased its stake in Angi by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 783.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,026 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 139.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 1,120,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,138. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

