Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.81.

PLAN opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $60,287,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

