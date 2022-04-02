Analyzing Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nippon Paint and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.77% 7.10% 3.47% Konica Minolta 0.34% 0.59% 0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nippon Paint and Konica Minolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Paint and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 2.09 $614.89 million $0.28 29.17 Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.27 -$137.39 million $0.12 71.44

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Nippon Paint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Konica Minolta on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint (Get Rating)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Konica Minolta (Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems, as well as digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic diagnostic and drug discovery support services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging-IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

