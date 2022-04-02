Analyzing Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 37.95% 13.43% 1.17% Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59%

This table compares BankUnited and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.09 billion 3.40 $414.98 million $4.52 9.71 Axos Financial $723.12 million 3.79 $215.71 million $3.78 12.18

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BankUnited and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 4 3 0 2.43 Axos Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $49.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than BankUnited.

Summary

Axos Financial beats BankUnited on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

