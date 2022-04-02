Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $116.40

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Xylem alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,697. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.