Analysts Set Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) PT at $41.11

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

THRY stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Thryv has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $993.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock valued at $39,760,863. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

