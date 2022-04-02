Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $30.57

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,746. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

