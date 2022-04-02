Analysts Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target at $17.20

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPCE. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $207.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

