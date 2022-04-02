Analysts Set mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Price Target at C$11.70

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDF. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

MDF opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$138.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$3.07 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

