Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $46.61

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

