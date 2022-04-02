Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $623.45

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $623.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.47 and a 200-day moving average of $564.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.