Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $98.22

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

