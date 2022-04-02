Analysts Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Target Price at €302.88

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €302.88 ($332.83).

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ADS stock traded down €4.50 ($4.95) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €211.90 ($232.86). 750,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($220.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €220.88 and its 200 day moving average is €251.84.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

