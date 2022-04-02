Analysts Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price at $26,860.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26,860.00.
A number of research firms have commented on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 88,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,696. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
