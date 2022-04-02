Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 152,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 1,188,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

