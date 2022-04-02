Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.82. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

