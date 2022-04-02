Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $162.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $165.00 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $684.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $704.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $764.19 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $804.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

SRC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,476. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

