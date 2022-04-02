Analysts Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.68. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

