Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.10. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $95,039,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 525.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 249,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.