Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.23. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.