Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. 464,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

