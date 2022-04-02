Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. 1,207,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,658. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

