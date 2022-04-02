Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Enova International posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 184,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. Enova International has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

