Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Billion

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.99 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $11.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.19 billion to $48.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $55.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.80. 1,480,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.55. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

