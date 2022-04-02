Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $738.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.96 million and the highest is $739.60 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 864,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Avaya has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

