Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $12.99. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 54,351 shares traded.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

