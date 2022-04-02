Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.40 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

