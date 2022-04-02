Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 401,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,473,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 264,370 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.