Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

