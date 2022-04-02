Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT opened at $259.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.84.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

