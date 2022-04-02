Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

