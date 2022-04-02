Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

