Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.