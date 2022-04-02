Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $525.45 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.04.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.