Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $262,895,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $592.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

