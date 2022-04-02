Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Shares of CAT opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

