Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

