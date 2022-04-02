Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 111,618,080 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £31.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75.
Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)
